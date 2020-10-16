What’s going on?

I just hope all the voters out there are wise enough to know what kind of lies they are being fed by the Democratic Party. Poor Joe Biden is making these promises which he will not keep any of them. The poor man, I really fell sorry for him because he does well to get dressed and get out of the house at all. I hope people are awakened to all these things that are going on with that party.

Here’s the reason

The reason the Democrats want Trump is out of office so bad is that Trump fights the establishment in Washington while Biden is part of the establishment.

Bye-bye

Football is not a sport, its a business. The UK football kicker missed the field goal and the point after the touchdown, he ought to be kicked off the team by the coach. By Monday, he should be gone.

Just stop it now

Cruel, painful experiments on animals at colleges and universities in laboratories must stop. Million of dollars in taxpayer money is used of torturing animals. Over 18,000 cats are abused in labs every years. They should use non animal method is in place of unreliable cruel animal tests.

Use the Google

If you Google Nancy Pelosi stimulus bill you’ll see why President Trump is not going to sign anything.

Vote

Hearing on TV that many Christians do not vote. Vote!

Stupid is…

School just started a month ago in Mason County and in a few weeks they get a fall break. How stupid is that?

Who will it be?

Should anything happen to the president in the next term who is best equipped to lead our nation, Kamala Harris or Mike Pence.

Applause, applause

I have just finished reading Marjorie Appelman’s in the story Oct. 10, Saturday newspaper. Although I finished a filling and delicious breakfast, I am tempted by her description of the loukoumades that she and her husband had for dessert in Nafplio, Greece on her visit there. I have long enjoyed Marjorie’s writing and beautiful photographs and now I think it’s high time someone created a nice award for her successes, her skills and her successes. How about it Champion?