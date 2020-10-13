Thanks and goodbye

Thanks to JC Penney. I hate to see you leave Maysville.

Take care of your furry friends

A reminder for people to take care of their animals. Cooler weather is coming, winter will be here. Make sure they have a bed with straw if you have a dog outside.

Fill the seat

I’m a Democrat so don’t think this is a disgruntled Republican calling in. I know what Joe Biden is saying about let the public decide. Joe Biden would do the same, he would go ahead and try to appoint somebody if he was in there and so would I. They’re going to do it when they are in power. There’s no use lying to the public.

Never ever

I am a Democrat and I am going to vote in person and I am not mailing mine in. Also, I will be voting for Republicans. I never did see in my life the way the Democrats are ruining his country. I never did see like that in my life and calling the president and them names. I just can’t see that.

How could you

How could anyone vote for someone who supports abortion on Tuesday and then on Sunday sing “Oh, How I love Jesus.”