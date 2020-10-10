Day 50: Maysville’s bridges

Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge

<p>William Harsha Bridge</p>

Perhaps the most iconic structures of all in the area are the two bridges than flank Maysville — the historic Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge to the east and the newer, modern design William Harsha Bridge to the West.

The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge is a suspension bridge built in 1931 that carries U.S. 62 across the Ohio River and connects Maysville, and Aberdeen, Ohio.

Its main span is 1,060 feet (320 meters) long, and the total length of the bridge is 1,991 feet (607 meters). The bridge was designed by Modjeski and Masters and was open to traffic on Nov. 25, 1931.

The bridge was closed for rehabilitation in 2003 and 2004 after the William H. Harsha Bridge was completed. The rehabilitation plans included deck replacement, structural steel repairs, a new inspection walkway, and a new handrail on the main spans. The bridge was painted and returned to its original color, silver. It was rumored that the bridge was painted green during World War II to help ‘disguise’ it from air attacks.

The bridge was closed again in 2019 after corrosion was found during a routine inspection. It was opened again this spring with a reduced weight limit. Plans to make permanent repairs have not been revealed by KYTC.

The bridge originally opened with a toll. Those tolls were removed in 1945 to much fanfare – including celebrations from the local Rotary and Lions club, and a parade in downtown Maysville.

The William H. Harsha Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge carrying U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 that connects Maysville, and Aberdeen. It is named for William Harsha, who represented the Ohio portion of the area in the United States House of Representatives. Construction on the bridge started in 1997 and it opened in 2000.

The bridge has a main span of 1050 feet (320 meters) and a total span of 2,100 feet (640 m)

