Day 49: GAR Monument

October 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The GAR monument is the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery stands above all others in the cemetery.

One of the few Union monuments in Kentucky (there is also one in Lewis County), the 42-foot-tall Grand Army of the Republic tribute was erected by the Joseph Heiser Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, the largest Union veteran organization in the nation.

The structure is a memorial to the men of the 16th Kentucky Volunteer Infantry (Union), organized in Maysville by Maysville native General William “Bull” Nelson, in the fall of 1861.

A committee was formed to raise funds for a Union monument after some community members attended a monument dedication in Ripley, Ohio. It was dedicated July 4, 1887, on land donated by Maysville Cemetery.

A base of Vermont granite supports a granite canopy with arched openings on all four sides. Looking through the arches, supported by columns on each corner, is a female figure personifying Memory. The figure is portrayed in the act of dropping a flower on a soldier’s grave. The main shaft, also of granite, tops the canopy. On the north side of the shaft is a bronze relief of the badge of the G. A. R., and an inscription identifying the Heiser Post. The shaft supports a nine-foot bronze figure of a soldier holding a flag.

Thomas Stantland and Company of Dayton, Ohio, produced the monument at a cost of $3,700.

The monument was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

Trending Recipes