Day 48: Maysville Cemetery Chapel

October 8, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Just past the entrance of the Maysville Cemetery is the Cemetery Chapel, an architecturally beautiful building that fits perfectly into the peaceful setting around it.

There is little written history about the building to tell the story of how the chapel came to be, but the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery Company is in possession of original records of its construction, including such documents as blueprints, invoices for the materials used to construct the building and the original electrical plans.

A news article from The Public Ledger dated Saturday, June 2, 1934, in the archives of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, the first public report of the chapel’s construction is found.

“At a meeting Saturday afternoon of the board of directors of the Maysville and Mason County Cemetery Company the construction of a handsome stone chapel in the Maysville Cemetery was voted. It is expected that the work of digging will be started next week.”

Plans for the chapel were drawn up by an architect of J.E. Sirrine & Co., of Greenville, S.C.

The chapel is in the English Tudor architectural style, with period designs attributed to William Morris Arts and Crafts.

In the case of the Cemetery Chapel, the five main support beams and two cross beams have a stencil design painted in jewel tones of hunter green, red and gold.

The sandstone used to construct the chapel came from Briar Hill Stone Company, which is still in business today. The type of stone is called “split face ashlar.”

In use until 1970, the chapel was closed until November 1985 because of deterioration of the structure.

In July of 1985, repairs to the chapel began.

