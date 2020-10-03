Day 45: Robertson County Courthouse

October 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Robertson County Courthouse is located on East Walnut Street in Mount Olivet.

It is a two-story “chaste yet straightforward Italianate building” designed and built by local builder G.M. Williams and listed on the National Register of Historic Places 1978.

It is believed that court was held on the top floor of the Masonic Lodge prior to the completion of a permanent structure.

Construction on the original courthouse began in 1872 but work stopped when funding for the structure ran dry. After the Masonic Lodge donated $1,500 towards the project, the courthouse was expanded to two floors and was completed in 1873. The interior featured two office rooms, and originally the county clerk, circuit clerk and sheriff were located within the same room. In 1960, the fiscal court annex was completed with seven offices.

By the 1980s, the courthouse was in a state of disrepair. A restroom had not functioned since 1985 and the flooring was being compromised by the infestation of termites and water damage. On January 4, 2010, the new Robertson County Judicial Center and a remodeled Courthouse was dedicated. The $3.3 million project saw the completion of a one-story addition to the east. The old courthouse received a new permanent concrete floor, carpet, seating and paint, repairs to the copper roof, and a new cupola.

Trending Recipes