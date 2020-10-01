Day 43: Mefford’s Fort

Mefford’s Station is Old Washington is believed to be the last remamining original log cabin from the area’s settlement.

The log cabin contains timber from the flatboat that carried George Mefford and his family down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Limestone in 1785.

In 1787, Mefford left the safety of Kenton’s Station to build his own station on what is now Maple Leaf Road; the cabin was moved to Old Washington in 1969. Mefford’s son John, born in December 1787, was the third child born in Mason County.

Mefford, his wife Malinda and their 13 children lived in the cabin.

Early settlers so constructed their flatboats that after they floated down the Ohio to Limestone (now Maysville) they could take them apart and use the materials to build better houses on the forest-clad hillsides of Kentucky.

The following is taken from family records of the Mefford family:

“This record begins with Andrew Conrad Mefford an Englishman. He and his wife came from Frankfurt, Germany (the wife was German). We find no records of the date of his coming but date of other events enable us to judge that it was in/or about the year 1757. The Meffords first landed in Maryland. The next record we find of him is that he was a captain in the Revolutionary War. After the war, he lived in/or near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Andrew Mefford and wife were the parents of two sons and two daughters (these were all that came to Kentucky about 1785 or 1786). George Mefford, their son, was born at sea about 1757 and died Oct. 18, 1814 in Mason County, Kentucky. John Mefford, brother of George, was born April 19, 1764 and died April 21, 1834.

“George Mefford was a gunmaker by trade and we suppose made guns for the American Army during the Revolutionary War. On July 27, 1779, he married Malinda Masters, (English), who was born Jan.18, 1763.”

