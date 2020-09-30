HOW YOU SEE IT

The time has come

It’s time to get McConnell our of there. He’s been there for 30-some years and he ain’t done nothing. The worst Senate in history. He’s one that led the Senate, no witnesses, no documents in the impeachment hearing, and it’s time for him to go. McConnell and Trump. they both need to go.

Accept it while you can

Here we are almost four years past the last presidential elections and the Democrats still can’t accept that Donald Trump won the election. And they can’t accept the fact that he’s going to win again in a few days. So he’s done more for this country than any president in recent history. This country’s in bad shape if it goes that far to the left. I hope people stop and realize this.

Just plain tired

I’m tired. I’m tired of coronavirus. I’m tired of the protesters and I’m tired of hearing about Breonna Taylor.

It’s all in the name

If you call Trump a racist, what do you call Biden who is a near full-term abortion baby killer?

Get out and vote

If you are a Democrat or Republican I suggest you vote in person. Voting by mail can be too easily lost.

