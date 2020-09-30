Day 42: Payne House

From a 1972 Louisville Courier-Journal article:

“One of the most interesting of Augusta’s historic homes was built by Gen. John Payne, father of 11 and a cavalry officer under William Henry Harrison.

The house went up about 1800 on a site found to be an Indian burial ground with many skeletons.

Payne reported to early historians that digging for the cellar turned up skeletons of all sizes. (“I numbered then by the skulls and there might have been more whose skulls had crumbled into dust.”)

Gen. Payne served in the War of 1812 as did his father, Major Duval Payne. They were descendants of Sir John Payne, who was knighted by James I.

History records that Gen. Payne’s grandsire, William, knocked down Col. George Washington with a cane in an altercation at Alexandria, Va. (Washington apologized.)

In the Payne house, the general entertained Gen. Harrison, later president of the United States.

The house at Riverside and Ferry streets has a weatherboard exterior but walls are brick-lined. The full basement of limestone was used as quarters for enslaved people.

Payne sold the home about 1829 and it was purchased as a residence by Dr. Jonathan J. Bradford, grandfather of Gen. George Catlett Marshall. Dr. Bradford added the second story.

For years the family living in the house lit the signals for riverboats passing on the Ohio River.”

Today the property has been restored and again serves as a private home.

