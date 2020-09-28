Day 41: EAT

September 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Since 2006, the bright neon sign outside the business on Second Street in downtown Maysville has directed visitors to the Exquisite Art Treasures gallery where jewels and gemstones delight the eye.

But long before that, the sign, which simply declares EAT, directed visitors inside where they found treats to delight the taste buds.

EAT may be the most iconic sign in downtown Maysville. For years it hung over the doorway to Morgan’s Diner where daily lunch specials were as familiar to regulars as the sign — salmon croquettes on Wednesdays, pork tenderloin sandwiches on Fridays and chili every day. Strawberry shortcake was also a specialty much anticipated when summer rolled around.

The diner’s grill was located just inside the front door and passersby could watch through the window as the cook flipped burgers for those lined up at the lunch counter waiting for their meal. Those seated in the booths further back could drop a coin or two into tabletop jukeboxes to select their favorite tunes.

The EAT gallery is owned and operated by Laurie and Simon Watt. According to information on their website, when Simon Watt first visited Maysville in 1991, the first place he was taken was Morgan’s and the diner left an indelible impression.

The diner eventually closed and the Watts purchased the building, refurbishing the iconic sign and, in the process, helping to preserve the history of downtown Maysville.

The sign was the inspiration for the gallery’s name.

