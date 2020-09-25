MCTC announces scholarship winners

Almost 100 students enrolled at Maysville Community and Technical College have received a total of $148,402 in academic and leadership scholarships for the 2020 fall semester.
Representing a combination of 27 primarily private sources, the scholarships were awarded by the College Scholarship Committee.
“We are pleased to recognize these outstanding students and to wish them every success in their academic journey,” said Cara Clarke, executive director of the MCTC Foundation. “And we are incredibly thankful to the individuals and organizations whose financial support made these scholarships possible.”
Scholarships awarded and recipients include:
JEAN CALVERT MEMORIAL – Lauren E. Moore.
K. BRUCE FLORENCE LEADERSHIP – Jima C. Hill.
MIKE DENHAM LEADERSHIP – Hayden J. Reed.
DR. MITCHEL DENHAM MEMORIAL – Landon Darnell.
MCTC FOUNDATION – Ethan R. Howell, Chandler Dunaway, Benjamin Scaggs, Hadley F. Kreer, Lonnie E. Cole Jr., Kailey J. Spencer, David Frisby, Alexa Vice, Brooklin Adams, Grace Honigman, and Colten C. Arnett.
BROOKLYN HEMINGER MEMORIAL – Maria D. Groves.
CLARENCE H. GIFFORD – Benjamin Scaggs, Hadley F. Kreer, Kailey J. Spencer, David Frisby, Brooklin Adams, Hayden J. Reed, Jima C. Hill, Lauren E. Moore, and Colten C. Arnett.
LIMESTONE CYCLING TOUR – Charity Arn, Grace Honigman, and Emma J. Schultz.
N. O. KIMBLER – Courtney A. Bevan.
REGAL BELOIT – Timothy D. Brown and Dawson W. McKenzie.
CAPRONI MEMORIAL – Emily L. Litzinger, Kaitlynn Gilbert, Elena A. Insko, and Carson J. Gillum.
MEADOWVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER – Tatum M. Sidles, Beverly Hutchinson, Taylor Linville, and Chloe Hill.
ROSA TRUMBO MEMORIAL – Samantha S. Dyar, Bethany Lyons, Shelby D. Edens, and Crey M. Hamilton.
BURNETTE FAMILY CHARITABLE FOUNDATION – Lyndsey Monahon, Raeleigh F. Chain, Joel J. Todd, Madison Bradford, Austin Applegate, and Lisa A. Mitchell.
THOMAS MEMORIAL – Maleah Hobbs, Rebekah M. Cain, Jonathan D. Shepherd, Alexis D. Jones, Audrey D. Blythe, and Nicholas J. Price.
BGCF (Coe Fund) – Sarah Northcutt.
BGCF (LVC Scholarship) – Forrest T. Linville.
BGCF (Burrier Warren) – Forrest T. Linville.
KCTCS PRESIDENTIAL – Alexandra G. Skaggs, Kimberly K. Dean, Meredith Walters, Breanna N. Walker, Ryan Wright, Lauren E. Bentley, and Bryce P. Merion.
KCTCS COMMONWEALTH – Dakota R. Berger, Randall Iery, Shayna T. Daulton, Walter M. Riddle, Bernardo V. Morales, Cassidy Reed, and Kaitlynn M. Gilbert.
KCTCS (J. T. Smith) – Daniel M. Henderson, Whitley Smith, Kaitlyn Scott-Mitchell, Raeleigh Chain, and Sarah Carmichael.
KENTUCKY COLONELS – Jessica D. Wilson.
CROUNSE CORPORATION – Chloe E. Hill, Erin N. Hasler, and Alexandra G. Skaggs.
THE WALKER COMPANY – Kadin A. Esteppe and Dax A. Hayes.
ANSON BLAKE TRIBBY MEMORIAL – Jessica Hay.
NELSON AND PAULINE HESTER ENRICHMENT – Eden E. Thayer, Beverly S. Hutchinson, Miguel Delgado-Torres, Alaina M. Craig, Kaylee L. Evans, and Emma N. Moore.
ESTHER LOUISE WILLIAMS MEMORIAL – Evan C. Mays, Makenleigh D. Cooper, Chelsey N. Arnold, and Todd Hampton.
FRANCES TRUMBO MEMORIAL – Aubrie Montgomery and Katrina Smith.
ROBERT AND NORMA BLAKE MEMORIAL – Madeline Darnell.