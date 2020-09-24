Day 38: Sroufe House

The Sroufe House, in Mason County, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its direct association with the Underground Railroad. It was added to the resigtry in 2016.

The brick house was built around 1800 and expanded during the antebellum period.

Documentation highlights the role the house played in the escape of three enslaved people owned by the Sroufe family.

Noted Underground Railroad “conductor” John P. Parker, a free African American man living across the river in Ripley, Ohio, helped Celia Brooks, her husband, and baby escape bondage and cross the river to freedom. The baby, Louis Porter Sroufe, was taken from the rear room of the house by Porter.

Porter recounted this tale in his autobiography, a rare instance that an incident involving the Underground Railroad can be tied to a specific, still extant location.

Part of the significance of the Sroufe House episode is that the story does not depict the Sroufe family as abolitionists or as sympathetic to the cause of liberating enslaved people. In this instance, the Sroufe House gained its association with the Underground Railroad in opposition to the owners’ interests. The house retains a high degree of integrity from the time of the 1864 incident.

Adam Sroufe and his wife Hannah Wood were the first couple to reside in the Sroufe House just east of Dove. Adam moved to Kentucky and married Hannah on Nov. 19, 1791, while Kentucky was still a part of Virginia. The couple had two sons, Sebastian) and Amos, along with four daughters.

After they married, Sebastian and Amos each had a son named James. Sebastian, his wife Mary Ann Buskirk, and their children, including their son James K. Sroufe, were the second family to live in the Sroufe House. The other James, son of Amos, had lived in Dover previously, but he had moved to Bracken County by the 1860 census

In 1854, Sebastian Sroufe and a business partner James Howard filled out an application to be able to operate a ferry from Dover to Ripley on the Ohio River).