Day 34: Washington Presbyterian Church

September 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Located on Old Main Street, the Washington Presbyterian Church was the second established church in Washington in 1792.

The first church building was erected in 1806 at the south end of town. The present-day church, built in 1870, is the third building to house the congregation. The cornerstone from the former church, built in 1844, was incorporated into the foundation.

The church is of the Gothic Revival structure with the entire interior covered with pressed tin paneling including the stained glass window over the front entrance. Church history claims this may have been done after the beautiful designs in the plastered ceiling were damaged by fire around 1885.

The church grew and prospered under Rev. Paradise Lost McAboy (1836-1839) who died at a young age when two floors of stored wheat collapsed on him at the Murphysville flour mill; he is buried in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

An interesting fact about the church — both Union General William “Bull ” Nelson and Confederate General Albert Sydney Johnston attended the church.

