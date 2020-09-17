Day 33: Paxton Inn/Paxton House

The Paxton Inn/Paxton House in Old Washington served as a important meeting place for the community in its heyday and is now the home of Old Washington’s Visitors Center.
Paxton House is a restored 1810 historical residence located in the heart of Old Washington.
After the restoration of the house was completed in 2009, the Washington Visitors Center moved into Paxton House. Many of the artifacts that can be found there depict the history of Old Washington during the early years.
The Paxton House was built in 1800-1805 as a stand-along home by David Green, while the Paxton Inn, a brick three-story Federal-style example of an early Kentucky public inn, was built about 1810 by James Paxton.
When Paxton Inn was constructed, the windows on the southern wall of Paxton House were converted to doorways between the two structures, allowing family members to move between their private home and business. In later years, the doors were nailed shut for privacy reasons.
Northern Kentucky’s position along the Ohio River lent itself to several stops for the Underground Railroad. At least one of these stops was in Washington in the Paxton Inn.
This inn also served as an important community center where meetings were held to discuss important issues, including slavery. There is allegedly a secret stairway between the first and second floors where people could be hidden until they were moved across the Ohio River.
The building restoration was the dream of Elizabeth Wallingford who wanted the village restored. Wallingford died in 2004 and left her estate in a trust for preservation effors.