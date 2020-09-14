AUGUSTA — Clarence “Bud” White went to be with his beloved wife Betty, who had passed in 2012. Bud passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2020, one day prior to her birthday.

Bud was born in June 22, 1932, to Bernard and Kathleen White and was preceded in death by his wife, (Mawmaw) Betty; his daughter, Melisa (Lisa) White; sisters, Jane Newton, Eileen Morarity and Marianne Thornsbury; a brother, Bernard White Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Audrey White.

Bud was a member of the Augusta Presbyterian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, and had recently resigned as the Democratic Treasurer of Bracken County, as well as a member of the Bracken County Chamber of Commerce and the Augusta Rotary Club. He was a United States veteran of the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 where he saw action at Pork Chop Hill. He was also a retired fireman from the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company where he served for many years.

During his life he had worked as a milkman for Kelsch Brothers Dairy, an insurance salesman for Western and Southern, a tool and die operator for Neider’s Manufacturing and an operator for Browning’s Industries. His greatest pleasure was working as the ice cream server for the Augusta Independent Schools where he was known as Papaw Bud.

He was nominated and won the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism. Bud was also privileged to participate in a Veteran Honor Flight to Washington D.C and was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Bud is survived by his brother, John (Juanita) White of Augusta; three children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews: Phil (Carmen) White, Miranda (Cameron) White, Josh (Jill, Liam, Luke) White, Shawn (Kayla Hicks) White, Jenny (Kevin) Hiles, Jeff (Melinda, Katie White, Jessica (J.D) Bowers of California and Maria (Jimmy, Audrey, Emmaleigh) Dodson of Pennsylvania.

Bud and Betty were married just short of 60 years.

Visitation will be held at the Augusta Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 1-3 p.m., with funeral service at 3 pm.

Burial will be next to Lisa and Mawmaw Betty in the Mount Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lisa and Betty White Scholarship Fund through US Bank in Augusta or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com