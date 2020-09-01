HOW YOU SEE IT

September 1, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Fill ‘em out

I read there is still time to complete the 2020 Census. People, you need to fill out this information about where you live and your family before it’s too late. That dictates what money comes to your area. It’s free money that your community could be missing out on. So, fill out the census.

It’s evident

Evidently, Beshear doesn’t want to be re-elected — anyone would back Biden.

Keep on moving

I was stopped at the Maysville bridge, at a red light. This woman pulled up behind me and gave me the finger because I had a Trump 2020 sign in my window. All I have to say to her is if she doesn’t like this country, she can pack up and get out.

Just watch

If people would watch and see what our president has done for our country they would vote for him.

Look inside

If you’re a Christian, how could you even consider voting for Biden/Harris? Or any party that is in favor of killing babies? As the Bible says, you need to exam your heart.

