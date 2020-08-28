2020 Miss Teen Germantown Fair Audrie Faith Roy, first runner-up Zoey Detillion and second runner-up Molly Lewis.

2020 Miss Teen Germantown Fair Audrie Faith Roy, first runner-up Zoey Detillion and second runner-up Molly Lewis.

2020 Miss Teen Germantown Fair Audrie Faith Roy, first runner-up Zoey Detillion and second runner-up Molly Lewis.