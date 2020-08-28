Miss Pre-Teen Germantown Fair

August 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
2020 Miss Pre-Teen Germantown Fair Chloe Richardson, first runner-up Victoria Brown and second runner-up Madlyn Starkey.

