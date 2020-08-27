HOW YOU SEE IT

Getting close to home

When you hear people talk about the virus, it’s like listening to people who are broke and don’t have a place to live. They don’t realize it until it’s them. I don’t know what is right and what isn’t, but I know we have a lot of good doctors and scientists. I hope this is done soon.

People in glass houses

The Clintons and the Democrats have crucified Trump since day one. They must remember that before they count his flaws, they should count their own.

Thumb up to Beshear, down to Trump

I saw the comment about vote Trump 2020. Well, he should have been impeached. Now, we have to deal with him until January and he’ll be out. And the governor comment — he’s doing the right thing. Those kids shouldn’t go back to school until late fall or even next year. Beshear is doing a good job. He’s a lot better than that one who went out.

Your numbers’ up

I’m doing the census in Mason County. After the 911 addresses went in, people were supposed to have 4-inch numbers on their houses. About two-thirds of these houses have no numbers on their houses or mailboxes. This is a waste of my time and your tax dollars. What if you have to call an ambulance or the fire department? Put numbers on your houses, people.

Setting priorities

Since when does religion have priority over the government?

