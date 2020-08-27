Sheep Showmanship

Third Overall Market Sheep - Colby Doyle of Mason County

<p>Fourth Overall Market Sheep - Carlee Church of Mason County</p>

<p>Fifth Overall Market Sheep - Colby Doyle of Mason County</p>

Novice

Grand Champion – Owen Williams (Bracken)

Reserve Champion – Knox Cooke (Bracken)

Junior

Grand Champion – Carlee Church (Mason)

Reserve Champion – Wyatt Perkins (Mason)

Intermediate

Grand Champion – Kassidy Perkins (Mason)

Reserve Champion – Cade Doyle (Mason)

Senior

Grand Champion – Jacklyn Duzan (Robertson)

Reserve Champion – Macie Hazelrigg (Fleming)

Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship – Carlee Church (Mason)

Reserve Champion Sheep Showmanship – Jacklyn Duzan (Robertson)

Novice Market Classes for Sheep (Listed in Order of Finish)

Class 1: Emma Mullikin (Mason), Knox Cooke (Bracken), Olivia Williams (Bracken), Addyson Cooke (Bracken), Owen Williams (Bracken), Sawyer Massey (Robertson), Shelby Gifford (Robertson), Sarah Gifford (Robertson), Bentley Massey (Robertson), Callie Dunn (Bracken)

Grand Champion Novice – Emma Mullikin (Mason)

Reserve Champion – Knox Cooke (Bracken)

Market Classes for Sheep (Listed in Order of Finish)

Class 1 — Wyatt Perkins (Mason), Macie Lynn Hazelrigg (Fleming), Luke Williams (Bracken), Jake Gifford-Ulrich (Lewis), Addison Cowan (Robertson), Haley Flack (Robertson), Nathan Turner (Robertson), Addisston Flack (Robertson)

Class 2 — Colby Doyle (Mason), Carlee Church (Mason), Shepard Daulton (Mason), Cade Doyle (Mason), Kassidy Perkins (Mason), Jake Gifford-Ulrich (Lewis), Macie Lynn Hazelrigg (Fleming), Wyatt Mullikin (Mason), Addison Cowan (Robertson)

Class 3 — Carlee Church (Mason), Colby Doyle (Mason), Shepard Daulton (Mason), Jacklyn Duzan (Robertson), Wyatt Mullikin (Mason), Kassidy Perkins (Mason), Eli Cowan (Robertson)

Class 4 — Cade Doyle (Mason), Wyatt Perkins (Mason), Jacklyn Duzan (Robertson), Wyatt Perkins (Mason), Wyatt Mullikin (Mason), Addison Cowan (Robertson)

