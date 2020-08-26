Day 17: Mason County Fieldhouse

August 26, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Mason County Fieldhouse is now 55 years old, hosting the first basketball game in Jan. 15, 1965, when the host Royals defeated Ripley, 82-63.

It’s one of the biggest high school basketball gyms in the state of Kentucky, seating roughly 5,400 people and has become an iconic symbol of high school sports in the area.

Walter Worthington, who was the chairman of the Mason County Board of Education, and the rest of the school board wanted to build a gym that was bigger than Harrison County. Indeed, after a special tax was approved by the Mason County voters, The Fieldhouse was a reality. East End Construction built The Fieldhouse and the Industrial Arts building for $1.5 million and the new gym was ready for play on Jan 15.

The Fieldhouse has been home to many 10th Region tournaments, creating a fair share of magic over the years with buzzer-beating shots and amazing individual and team performances. It’s home to the 15-time 10th Region champion Mason County Royals and two state championship teams in 2003 and 2008. On top of high school basketball from the around the area and region, The Fieldhouse has hosted the Cincinnati Royals, Kentucky Wildcats and Harlem Globetrotters for play.

Outside of basketball, the gym has served as a multi-purpose facility from Clyde Barbour’s Christmas shows, Grammy Award Singers on the stage, Southern Gospel shows and other concerts. Miss America and former President Bill Clinton have even graced the Fieldhouse floors.

The Fieldhouse is still alive and well, most recently serving as the voting booth station for the primary elections to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

