Day 11: Ripley’s Rankin House

August 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The John Rankin House sits on top of a hill, high above the village of in Ripley, Ohio.

Built in 1828, it was home to Presbyterian minister and abolitionist John Rankin, and was one of the original stops on the Underground Railroad. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s visit to Rankin provided some of the story that became Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

The house was acquired by the State of Ohio in 1938 and is now operated by the Ohio History Connection and opened for tours.It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1997.

The house is a modest 1-1/2 story brick structure, with a side-facing gabled roof.

The house was built by Rankin, and it is where he and his wife Jean, raised a large family of 13 children. It also became a significant stopping point for fugitive slaves who had crossed the river from Kentucky, a slave state, often under guidance from a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

Rankin is estimated to have assisted in securing the freedom of more than 2,000 slaves, often at great personal risk. The house was often under surveillance by slave catchers, and some slave owners had placed a price on his head.

“A lighted candle stood as a beacon which could be seen from across the river, and like the north star was the guide to the fleeing slave.”

In addition, he wrote Letters on American Slavery, first published in book form in 1826, and among the first clearly articulated antislavery views printed west of the Appalachians. Letters on American Slavery became standard reading for abolitionists all over the United States by the 1830s.

The Rankins sold the house after the American Civil War.