Day 10: May’s Lick Rosenwald School

August 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Nearly 100 years ago, more than 5,000 Rosenwald schools were built across the United States.

The few remaining Rosenwald Schools have been designated a National Trust by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In 2018 the May’s Lick Rosenwald School was listed on the National Register for Historic Places. The May’s Lick Rosenwald School is the only surviving school of its type (brick and mortar) in Northern Kentucky.

In 1916, the May’s Lick Health and Welfare Company was organized to raise funds for the construction of the school. The school was built for $17,500 and construction began in 1920. This was the first consolidated African American School in Mason County and it opened its doors September 1921 and closed in May 1961.

The school, now owned by the county, has had about $150,000 in restoration work completed. Future plans for the building include offices for the May’s Lick Fire Department, a kitchen/dining area and a satellite branch of the Mason County Public Library.

On March 18, 2019, the Rosenwald School became the 41st site in Mason County to be placed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. This national recognition was due to the commitment and research completed by Robert DeVoe, Project Engineer for the May’s Lick Community Development Board, officials said.

Dr. Cheryl French is heading up efforts to complete the restoration of the building.