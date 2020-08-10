Exploring Maysville and Mason County

Lee House has entertained presidents, governors and more

August 10, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Lee House, originally known as “The Washington Hotel,” is a Greek Revival style, with Flemish bond brickwork located at the corner of Sutton Street and West Front Street in downtown Maysville.

This is the oldest Greek Revival style structure in the region. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and is included in the Historic Downtown Maysville District.

There are three connected buildings that make up the Lee House. The first section was built by William Murtagh in 1798 and served as a hotel. Originally, this property would have been on the river front giving it grand accessibility and visibility.

Peter Lee added the second addition in 1844, as the hotel grew in popularity and the final addition was built by Lee in 1850.

Lee House was fashionable for summer travelers’ stopping on their way to Blue Lick’s Springs, a well-known vacationing spot famous for its healing waters. The third floor offers up far reaching views of the Ohio River Valley and both the Simon Kenton Bridge and the William Harsha Bridge can be seen.

Many of our country’s notable public figures are documented to have stayed at the hotel including Senator Henry Clay, Revolutionary War General Marquis de Lafayette, President Andrew Jackson, and Governor John Chambers just to name a few. It was considered one of the finest inns of its day.

The property was purchased in 2004 by Paul and Valda Joseph from Santa Monica, Calif. Their vision is to once again open the doors to guests.