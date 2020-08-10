Lee House has entertained presidents, governors and more

July 15, 2020
June 29, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Cole Justin Carmichael, 31, speeding 26 mph or greater over limit, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Sonny E. Cox, 45. no or expired registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Richard Kyle Fetters, 27, alcohol intoxication, $25.
Daniel R. Fox, 55, failure to produce insurance card, failed to appear, issue summons for Aug. 5.
Avord Hampton, 27, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing July 8.
Jason Hogan, 43, speeding 22 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper registration plate, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Lindsay T. Huber, 34, public intoxication on a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Meredith Carolyn Jett, 31, no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Michelle Lee Johnson, 19, DUI under 21, no operators license, dismissed.
Christopher Wilgus Kidney, 22, speeding 5 mph over limit, referred to county attorney; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed.
Michelle Susanne Light, 49, speeding 19 mph over limit, diverted no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed with proof.
Amy McAvoy, DUI first offense, possess open alcohol beverage container n a motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference July 22.
Brooks A. Morehouse, 74, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed with proof.
Andrew Scott Olin. 32. failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Adam Rankin, 41, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failed to appear, issue summons for Aug. 3.Lucas Simpliciano, 37, DUI first offense, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Anthony William Solak, 21, prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure mine/performance sex offense, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing July 13.
Tommy L. Steinker, 32, alcohol intoxication, amended to disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 20.
Timothy L. Storer, 35, no operators license, failed to appear, issue notice for Aug. 3.
David Wayne Brewer, 32, first-degree fleeing or evading police, DUI second offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, pretrial hearing July 13.
Darry W. Burton, 43, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference Aug. 10.
Darry W. Burton, 43, second-degree attempt disorderly conduct, pretrial conference Aug. 10.
Shaila M. Cooper, 22, speeding 14 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no operators license, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Archie W. Cunningham, 28, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial hearing July 8.
Gary W. Cunningham Jr., 33, obstructed vision and/or windshield, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree second offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial hearing July 13.
Gary Wayne Cunningham, 33, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed with proof.
Robert D. Farley, 49, buy or possess drug paraphernalia first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing July 20.
Robert Dale Farley II, 49, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference July 20.
Larry Wayne Hesler, 39, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance cocaine, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment, waived to grand jury.
Tiffany Hughes, 26, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference July 20.
Scott Ross Jefferson, 26, DUI first offense, speeding 19 mph over limit, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Christopher L. Myrick, 29, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference Aug. 5.
JW Neal, 45, speeding 26 mph over limit, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal mischief, improper passing DUI first offense, resisting arrest, DUI third offense, pretrial hearing July 1.
Chadwick Thomas, 29, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Arista M. Truesdell, 37, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates, DUI first offense, DUI fourth offense, possession of marijuana, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $1,000 cash bond.
Angel Verret, 45, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify address change to DOT, operating on a suspended or revoked license,Baron L. Marlow, pretrial conference July 6.
Baron L. Marlow, 39, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication on a controlled substance, pretrial conference July 1.
Kyle McDowell, 32, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference July 1.
Kyle McDowell, 32, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference July 1.
Kyle McDowell, 32, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference July 1.
Kyle Ryan McDowell, 32, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference July 1.