HOW YOU SEE IT

July 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

City-centered

I’m disappointed in Maysville’s voters — voting for a commissioner who is notorious for dilapidated properties and neglecting historical buildings.

Visionary images

Thank you to Bob Hudson for the pictures you submit to the paper.

Pet responsibility

Please take care of your animals. Don’t keep them out in this heat. Make sure they have plenty of water. They’re not stuffed animals and they have feelings, too.

Campers welcome?

Free parking for campers? Robertson County Schools.

A simple task

Robert Roe had a good article in Saturday’s paper about wearing masks. More people should read it. I don’t know what to do to make people wear them. It’s not serious to them until it affects someone in their family.

Not fooled

It’s delusional to think all these people going to Florida, Georgia and other places will come back and quarantine. After all, this pandemic is just a hoax. You can’t tell them what to do.