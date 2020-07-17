HOW YOU SEE IT

July 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Liar, liar

The liberal news and liberal people are the biggest liars in this country.

History repeats

This is in response to COVID-19. I was a little girl, sitting on my great-grandmother’s swing and remember her talking about a virus that she called the plague. It about wiped out the whole world. I wonder if they go look back at the 1700s or 1800s, if they would find something that would help with this? It was a very serious disease then, but they just called it the plague. It sounded similar to what is going on today.

Making the call

Someone complained recently about the Maysville Post Office. I wonder if anyone found a number to call the Cincinnati office. Every time I’ve complained to the older gentleman in there, he says he’ll look into it, but the same things keep happening over and over. This has got to end.