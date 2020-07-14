HOW YOU SEE IT

July 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Heads above

I want to congratulate Bill and Mark Dearing, father and son. Together, they have served our community for over 100 years. Thanks for the good jobs they have done on men’s and ladies heads over the years. I think it’s 60 years for Bill and 40 for Mark.

Seeing red

Well, Andy Beshear is following the communist guidelines. Now, they don’t want to take cash. They’re leaning toward credit card only. That’s how they control you. They’ll trace every move you make and every dime you spend.

All you need is love

Do we all want to know what really matters in 2020? It’s the elderly, the children at St. Judes who is dying from cancer, the boys in the military who are protecting us, it’s the people with Parkinson’s disease. Let’s carry on a legacy of love, kindness, understanding and forgiveness. Love one another. We’re all the same. We all belong to God.

Change is coming

In the Senate race in Kentucky, it’s disgusting the way McConnell is badmouthing McGrath. I think he’s just nervous that he’s going to be beat. Then, you’ve got Trump badmouthing Biden. When the election gets here, I think they’ll have the last laugh when McGrath and Biden take over.