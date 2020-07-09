HOW YOU SEE IT

July 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Going too far

I know the Confederate flag offends some. All it ever symbolized to me was the Dukes of Hazard, Boss Hog and all that silly stuff. I never thought about what others say it meant to them. The good book says if eating meat offends your brother, then eat no meat. But, I still think it’s going too far to get rid of these statues that show our history. I think they should find a place to put it, so it’s not rubbing it in other’s faces.

Pickles tickles

Thank you, Delores Woods Baker, for Pickles. It’s the best comic for older people. My husband is deceased, but he would laugh and enjoy it, too.

What pandemic?

We are over this COVID-19 scare. Things need to get back to normal. The Democrats are slowly nibbling away at your rights.

Responsibility

Take care of your pets and children. If it’s too hot, bring them inside. Don’t leave them out in the heat. If you love your pets, care for them. If you don’t, then don’t bring them home. And, check on your neighbors, too.