FOR THE RECORD

Mason County

June 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Geoffrey Davies, 24, speeding 24 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.

Dennis D. Day, 41, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.

Steven R. Faul, 29, second-degree criminal trespassing, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.

Jon A. Hartline, 39, failure to wear seat belt, $25; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 probated, costs.

Jon A. Hartline, 39, failure to wear seat belt, $25 concurrent.

Jon A. Hartline, 39,failure to wear seat belt, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, diverted.

Keith D. McClanahan, 29, no operators license, amended, $50 and costs.

Michael H. Mercer, 28, DUI first offense, 30 days conditionally discharged, $500 , $300 suspended, license suspended 30 days, ADE; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 suspended.

Harry Allen Ramsey, 67, local city ordinance, dismissed.

Kelly R. Sidebottom, 38, failure to maintain insurance, diverted; no or expired registration receipt, diverted; no or expired registration plates, diverted.

Jeffrey Shane Smalley, 46, operating with a expired license, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference July 20.

Arista Truesdell, 36, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.

Omar Grant Whiteman, 54, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.

Larry Dodge, 59, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference June 24.

Kaitlyn Marie Moore, 26, DUI first offense, sentencing per AOC guidelines, , one year home incarceration.

Jedediah R. Morton, 32, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.

Jedediah R. Morton, 32, third-degree criminal mischief, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.

Brooke R. Rowland, 35, theft by unlawful taking all others, pretrial conference July 20.

Andrea Dawn Elliott, 27, fraudulent use of a credit card under $500, 180 days conditionally discharged.

James R. Florence, 54, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, disregarding stop sign, waived to grand jury.

Braon L. Marlow, 38, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication on a controlled substance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference June 29.

Kyle McDowell, 31, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference June 17.

Kyle McDowell, 31, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference June 17.

Kyle McDowell, 31, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference June 17.

Mark Richard Sanders, 42, first-degree stalking, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing June 17.