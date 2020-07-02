HOW YOU SEE IT

June 23, 2020
Mason County District Court
June 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Kory Alexander Adkins, 30, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 30 days conditionally discharged, costs.
Vanessa Leann Applegate, 23, local city ordinance, $25, keep dogs under control.
Kayla Bishop, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 90 days conditionally discharged, restitution.
Megan E. Bryant, 27, second-degree burglary, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $5,000 cash bond.
Dustin B. Chenault, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing July 8.
Derrick Lamont Commodore, 52, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, failed to appear, issue summons for July 13.
James C. Commodore, 58, second-degree wanton endangerment, 90 days conditionally discharged; alcohol intoxication, $25.
Kathleen Conley, passing loading/unloading school/church bus, amended to disregarding traffic control devise, $100.
Destiny Craycraft, 19, instructional permit violations, failed to appear.
Geoffrey A. Davies, 24, receiving stolen property, dismissed.
Clark Allen Gast, 42, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, no operators license, failed to appear, notice for July 15.
Robert E. Gibson, 31, reckless driving, $100; operating with expired operators license, amended to no ops in possession, $100.
John M. Harlow, 21, menacing, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference July 20.
Bobby J. Henderson, no or expired registration plates, dismissed; rim or frame obscuring lettering on decal on plate, dismissed.
Joshua Wayne Hesler, 19, improper start from parked position, no or expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.
Zane M. Hubbard, 24, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Scott Morgan Lowe, 31, speeding 26 mph over limit, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to surrender revoked operators license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 12.
McKenley Jordan Lykins, 17, speeding 10 mph over limit, state traffic school.
Morgan E. Markwell, 23, one headlight, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Dustin McCane, 40, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 24.
Jonah L. Moore, 36, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing July 1.
Noah Dee Neal, 21, alcohol intoxication, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Shannon Perkins, 39, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.
Charles E. Simms Jr., 66, theft by deception cold checks, dismissed.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 46, failure to wear seat belt, driving on DUI suspended license, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.
Lenius Tune, 53, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 17.
Robert C. Vanhoose, 46, failure to notify address change to DOT, dismissed.
Joseph L. Vaughn, 32, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing July 6.
Logan Vonderbronk, 21, no motorcycle operators license, amended to no operators license in possession, $30; no insurance, diverted; n or expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed with proof.
Anthony P. Wagers, 46, operating with expired license, dismissed.
Anthony P. Wagers, 46, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference July 8.
Joey Branham, 42, theft by deception cold checks, three counts, pretrial conference Aug. 24.
Tiffany Cole, 27, endangering the welfare of a minor, 180 days conditionally discharged; fourth-degree assault, 180 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
Joshua Allen Dalton, 37, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper equipment, pretrial conference July 1.
Shane Durrenmatt, 20, trafficking in marijuana, pretrial conference Aug. 24.
Cassie Goodwin, 42, second-degree criminal mischief, 30 days conditionally discharged.
Josh Hesler, 40, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failed to appear, issue summons for July 15.
Makayla Sha’Lynn Highfield, 20, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, attempt public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference July 1.
Daniel Noah Johnson, 31, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing July 1.
Michael Edward Jolly, 46, DUI first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference July 15.
Jason W. Pollitt, 36, fourth-degree assault, 180 days conditionally discharged; endangering the welfare of a minor, 180 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
Timothy J. Roberts, 33, public intoxication on a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Ryan Rose, 35, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 180 days conditionally discharged.
Christian Allen Staggs, 21, driving on a DUI suspended license, improper display of registration plates, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference Aug. 10.
Joseph Wagoner, 26, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines, costs.
Brandon K. Walker, 31, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, DUI fourth offense, pretrial conference July 15.
Brandon K. Walker, 31, DUI third offense, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference July 15.
Chris G. Chambers, 48, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 30 days conditionally discharged.
Latham Saunders, 21, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing June 24.
Latham Saunders, 21, second-degree wanton endangerment three counts, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing June 24.
June 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Healther Alena Auerbach Aslan, 49, alcohol intoxication, $25.
Whitney Commodore, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, 60 days conditionally discharged.
Daniel S. Cooper, 27, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Erich M. Deatherage, 28, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue summons for July 20.
Rachel Marie Ginn, 34, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, issue summons for July 20.
Kellie Nicole Hartman, 35, failure to wear seat belt, $25; no or expired registration plates, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference Aug. 5.
Kenneth Potter, 41, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, DUI first offense, operating on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference July 20.
Donald Rice Jr., 40, fourth-degree assault, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Tyrik Thomas, 23, local city ordinance, $25 and costs.
Janette Lee Turner, 63, failure to wear seat belt, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, issue summons for July 20.
D’Angelo Darrius Woodard, 21, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, failed to appear,
D’Angelo Darrius Woodard, 21, second-degree disorderly conduct, failed to appear.
William J. Blevins, 37, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration receipt, receiving stolen property, failed to appear, issue summons for Aug. 17.
Jonathan Phillip Boone, 43, receiving stolen property, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Joshua C. Elliott, 30, no operators license, failed to appear, notify DOT, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Corey D. Foreman, 22, first-degree first offense possession of cocaine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference July 8.
William French, 47, DUI second offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, $25; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed.
Henry Balderman Gabriel Garcia, 19, no operators license, 60 days conditionally discharged, costs.
Justin Aaron Heller, 34, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, issue summons for July 20.
Ambria M. Kelly, 32, receiving stolen property, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Nicole L. Silvey, 39, speeding 25 mph over limit, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Nicole L. Silvey, 39, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Bobby Woods, 36, theft by unlawful taking from shipment, dismissed; third-degree criminal mischief two counts, 30 days conditionally discharged on each count concurrent.
Meranda N. Woods, 30, theft by unlawful taking from shipment, dismissed; third-degree criminal mischief two counts, 30 days conditionally discharged on each count concurrent.
Angela W. Workman, 57, driving on DUI suspended license, DUI second offense, DUI, pretrial hearing July 20.
Patrick Dwayne Church, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $1,000 cash bond.
Allan T. Fryman, first-degree criminal trespass, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Kevin Lawrence, 28, theft by unlawful taking auto, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Rebecca Roberson, local city ordinance, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Rebecca Roberson, 47, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Rebecca Roberson, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Rebecca Shawn Roberson, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Rebecca Shawn Roberson, 47, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, pretrial hearing waived.
Lathan Saunders, 21, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, trafficking in marijuana, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Lathan Saunders, 21, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Sept. 28.