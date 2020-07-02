HOW YOU SEE IT

July 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

A vote for Dems

I believe the Democrats would be very qualified to get us out of our economic problems. As far as I’ve seen, Republicans haven’t had much experience with it.

Thanks so much

To the nice lady who gave me a mask and gloves, thank you. There are still a lot of nice people in the world.

Mailing it in

It’s funny that President Trump says he mails his ballot in, but doesn’t want anyone else to do it. I think Biden will be the next president. I used to be a Republican, but now I’m voting for Biden. I’m tired of all the bull in Washington.

Who you gonna call

Call Thomas Massie’s office to see if he can help with your mail delivery problems.

To mask or not to mask

In Kentucky, are we supposed to wear a mask in public?

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The state encourages but does not require masks although some businesses and institutions, such as hospitals, do.)

Setting off more than fireworks

To the people setting off fireworks in our subdivision, keep it up and the police are coming. Grow up.

No help for the helpless

They should take the animal commercials, asking for money, off the air during this pandemic. People don’t have money.

Name droppers

How can the Dixie Chicks be so confused that they leave off the wrong part of their name?