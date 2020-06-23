HOW YOU SEE IT

June 23, 2020 Ledger Independent

Please, please Mr. Postman

I agree with the caller about the post office. I’ve called the postmaster several times. He always says he’ll talk to the carrier about getting deliveries to the right people, but he never does. Does anyone know a number in Cincinnati that we could call to get something done?

Not for you but for others

Life is good if you treat people the way you want to be treated. You might not be afraid of the virus and ready to meet your maker, but remember the person you could carry it to might not be.

Make the case for Maysville

Our JCPenney is closing in September 2020. We must do all we can to keep it open. I’ve called corporate at 1-972-431-1000 to beg them to keep it open. It’s been here many years; it’s our clothing store. The closing of this store would devastate Maysville. Please call the number and tell them what it means to us.

Keep them at home

People living in subdivisions with pets need to keep their pets in their own yards.