June 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Forum made a difference

I think the candidate forum was a very good thing to have in your newspaper. This way people would be informed when they vote. After reading this my wife and I are voting for David Doyle. His statement shows he is the best candidate and has the best heart for the job.

Keep it up, Robert

Robert Roe’s story “To the Idiots go the spoils,” seems so true that this happened in a lot of different professions as I have seen in my lifetime as I know he has seen it in his lifetime that many times the one who works so hard and keep their nose to the grindstone and do everything thary’re supposed to just barely make it and those who are blowhards come out on top. I know live don’t always seem fair but we have to do the best we can with what we have. Keep up the good work Robert.

Support the police

People are protesting and wanting to defund the police department. That would be like throwing a drowning man and an anchor instead of a life preserver. The police need the best equipment, they need new equipment, they need training, they need everything in the work so don;t try to down them.Help them out all you can,. These people are good people. I know we need good policemen and we have good policemen.