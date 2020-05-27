May 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Creativity on display

Thank you for the Saturday Shots page in the Saturday newspaper. It’s wonderful to see everybody’s creativity of work, and interesting to see how people see the same thing but see it differently. So thanks for doing that every week.

Take a hike

I’d like to make a comment about being banned from driving around the lake. Any more, you have to fish or you’re banned from driving around it. I think that’s a sad case for the citizens of Maysville and I protest it. We need all new commissioners from the city of Maysville if they don’t change that.

Time to step up

I would like to know why Mayor Cotterill and city commissioners have shown no leadership during this pandemic. The only time we see them is during city commission meetings. It seems we are leaving everything up to Matt Wallingford and Owen McNeill to run things and to give encouragement to the citizens. We need real leadership in the city.

Good story

A good story by Christy Howell-Hoots on the volunteers that cleaned up the hillside graves. One thing is for sure, those beneath the sod cannot take care of it themselves.

A real lesson

“Greatest generation teaches resilience” by Stuart Sanders. That was a good story. As I read it, it make me think of my younger days and how when my dad would got to work every day at daylight and come home at dark. I didn’t know we were poor. They were some tough people in those times.

Some gave all

Like Billy Ray Cyrus said, “Some gave all, all gave some.” Thanks to all our men and women who fought and died for us and the others who came back lame and in bad shape. We appreciate all these people have done for us. We should always celebrate this on Memorial Day.

Can we have a sample?

I was wondering if you can print a sample ballot in the newspaper of the people running in the June 23 election.